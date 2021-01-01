UX Designers in Campinas, Brazil for hire
Breno BitencourtPro
São Paulo, Brazil
About Breno Bitencourt
Breno Bitencourt is an award-winning Logo Designer and Illustrator with 10+ years of experience designing identities for clients around the globe.
The 30 Years old Brazilian Artist created over 1,000 innovative logos for hundreds of clients and received features and claims of prominent Design publications, community and media in the past years.
His works also cover Custom Typography Design, Animation and Language Experiments, such as Visual Poetry and Glitch Art.
Breno also performed Workshops, Lectures and Talks on Visual Identity Creation, Glitch & Creative Process, and Contemporary Languages on several Brazilian Educational Institutions and Design Events.
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- data visualization
- icon
- illustration
- logo
- typeface
- typography
Lucas FieldsPro
São Paulo, Brazil • $60-70k (USD)
About Lucas Fields
Logo designer with a minimalist approach
Work History
-
Brand Identity Specialist @ Fields
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- graphic design
- logo
- typography
Tabata Milanez
Americana, Brazil
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- dashboard
- design thinking
- mobile design
- ui design
- ux design
- visual design
- web design
Guilherme Mota
Americana-Sp, Brazil
About Guilherme Mota
Hi guys, I'm a graphic design student in the UI / UX area of Motion, thank you very much, I look forward to working with you on some project.
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- motion graphics
- pr
- ux
- ux motion design