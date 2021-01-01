UX Designers in Calcutta, India for hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Calcutta, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Pinki Ghosh Dastidar

Pinki Ghosh Dastidar

India, kolkata $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • freelance
  • interaction design
  • ios app
  • iphone app design
  • landing page
  • mobile
  • mobile app ui
  • mobile ux
  • product design
  • sketch 3
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
AMEE

AMEE

Kolkata, India $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Illustration

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design consultance
  • design strategy
  • design thinker
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • poster design
  • strategy
  • tshirt design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • webapp design
  • website building
Message
Abhishek Saha

Abhishek Saha

Kolkata, India $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Abhishek Saha

Pixelize your vision

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Raiganj University

    B.com Accountancy hons.

    2018

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • app ui
  • appdesign
  • digital marketing
  • front-end development
  • graphic and web design
  • graphic design
  • ui development
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • web design
  • web developement
  • web ui
  • website redesign
Message
Md Alamgir

Md Alamgir

Kolkata, WB $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Sr. Graphic Designer @ Azqaa Designs

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • MANNU University

    Bachelor of Art

    2004

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • corel draw
Message