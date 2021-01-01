UX Designers in Buenos Aires, Argentina for hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Santi Gatti

Santi Gatti

Pro

Buenos Aires, Argentina $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • Logo Design
  • art direction
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • character design
  • design
  • design lead
  • graphic design
  • icon design
  • illustration
  • isometric illustration
  • motion graphics
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Tino Zhabinskiy

Tino Zhabinskiy

Pro

Buenos Aires, Argentina $80-90k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • 3D Artist @ Mango Languages

    2021 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • 3d illustration
  • digital
  • graphic design
  • motion graphics
  • visual design
  • visualization
Message
Mariano Sanchez

Mariano Sanchez

Pro

Buenos Aires $<50k (USD)

Message

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • android design
  • branding
  • figma
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web app
  • web design
Message
Agustín Schelstraete

Agustín Schelstraete

Pro

Buenos Aires, Argentina $70-80k (USD)

Message

About Agustín Schelstraete

I'm a digital product designer based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. My work combines a background in communication, technology and design thinking. During my career I was responsible for all phases of the UX process, starting from concepting and information architecture definition to wireframing, prototyping and validation. I also had the pleasure of leading creative teams of designers, developers, motion designers and illustrators through the lyfecycle of a project in order to meet the highest standards for usability and design.

My work has been recognized by CSS Design Awards, Behance, French Design Index Awards, Product Hunt and Land-Book. I received my BFA in Advertisement and two years later I co-founded Shiftseven, a design academy that helps young makers and professionals to empower their design careers through immersive workshops and community oriented meetups.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • mobile
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message