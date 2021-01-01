UX Designers in Brno, Czech Republic for hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Brno, Czech Republic on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Adam MihalovPro
Brno, Czech Republic
About Adam Mihalov
illustrator and designer from Slovakia
Work History
-
Art Director, Illustrator @ Motionhouse
2014 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Education
-
Theory of interactive media
Master
2017
Skills
- animation
- art direction
- branding
- character design
- design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- web design
NikolaPro
Brno, Czech republic
About Nikola
I am creative graphic designer who love everything about design. I am interested in vector graphic, logo design, webdesign and mobile app design.
Work History
-
Web designer @ ESSENS
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- UX Design
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- ilustrator
- logo
- maxon cinema 4d
- mobile
- sketch
- ui desing
- vector graphics
- web design
Valeriia Cherpak
Brno, Czech Republic
About Valeriia Cherpak
A qualified designer with experience in the design of web sites, mobile applications, and digital products. I have experience working in marketing and IT industries.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- mobile app ui
- ui
- ux
- web design
Robin HolesinskyPro
Zlin, Czech Republic • $90-100k (USD)
Work History
-
Lead Product Designer @ Squire Technologies Inc.
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- growth
- landing pages
- lean startup
- mobile
- motion
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux