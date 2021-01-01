UX Designers in Brno, Czech Republic for hire

Adam Mihalov

Brno, Czech Republic

About Adam Mihalov

illustrator and designer from Slovakia

Work History

  • Art Director, Illustrator @ Motionhouse

    2014 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • Theory of interactive media

    Master

    2017

Skills

  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • character design
  • design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • web design
Nikola

Brno, Czech republic

About Nikola

I am creative graphic designer who love everything about design. I am interested in vector graphic, logo design, webdesign and mobile app design.

Work History

  • Web designer @ ESSENS

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • UX Design
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • ilustrator
  • logo
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • ui desing
  • vector graphics
  • web design
Valeriia Cherpak

Brno, Czech Republic

About Valeriia Cherpak

A qualified designer with experience in the design of web sites, mobile applications, and digital products. I have experience working in marketing and IT industries.

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • mobile app ui
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Robin Holesinsky

Zlin, Czech Republic $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • Lead Product Designer @ Squire Technologies Inc.

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • growth
  • landing pages
  • lean startup
  • mobile
  • motion
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
