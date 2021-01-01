UX Designers in Bogota, Colombia for hire
Juan Fer ☄️Pro
Bogotá, Colombia • $50-60k (USD)
About Juan Fer ☄️
UX Designer
Work History
Sr. UX Designer @ Yellowpepper
2019 - 2020
Specialties
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- interaction design
- microinteractions
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- usability testing
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- user research
- ux
- web design
Leuro Studio
Bogota - Colombia. • $<50k (USD)
About Leuro Studio
Professional Design personal brand that focuses on Visual Identity and Editorial Design.
Work History
Graphic designer @ Unusual Minds
2019 - 2021
Specialties
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe photoshop
- animation 2d
- brand creation
- branding
- branding identity
- branding and logo design
- editorial design
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- logo creation
- logo desing
- logotipo
- logotype
- pattern design
Carlos 👽
Bogotá - Colombia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
Software Designer @ Hellobuild
2018 – Present
Specialties
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- app ui
- appdesign
- figma
- sketch
- social media graphics
- ui desing
- uidesigner
- web design
Michelle Smiling
Bogotá, Colombia • $<50k (USD)
About Michelle Smiling
Designer & Illustrator.
I love creating illustrations & developing personal projects :)
Work History
Freelance Designer @ Upwork
2017 – Present
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
Universidad Privada Dr. Rafael Belloso Chacín (URBE)
Graphic Design's Lic.
2016
Skills
- branding and logo design
- editorial design
- iconographer
- illustrator
- infographic design