UX Designers in Belgrade, Serbia for hire

Vukasin DeseonPro
Belgrade, Serbia • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Riotters
2021 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- Figma
- UI Design
- appdesign
- ios application design
- product design
- responsive design
- typography
- ui
- ui visual designer
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- uxdesign
- web applications
- web apps
- web design
- web ui
Stefan TosicPro
Belgrade, Serbia • $220-250k (USD)
About Stefan Tosic
CEO & Lead Product Designer at bazen.agency
Ugly excites me, unpractical bothers me.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding identity
- branding strategy
- dashboard
- ios application design
- mobile
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
Nikola StojanovicPro
Serbia, Belgrade • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior Product Designer @ wings.ai
2017 - 2019
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- android app design
- dashboard
- design systems
- ios application design
- landing page
- product design
- saas
- sketch
- style guides
- ui
- user interface (ui)
- ux
- web design
Nikola Obradovic DesignPro
Belgrade, Serbia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Balkaneum
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Megatrend University Belgrade
BA Industrial Design
2014
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustrations
- ui
- web design