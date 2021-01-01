UX Designers in Baku, Azerbaijan for hire
Nicat ManafovPro
Baku, Azerbaijan • $80-90k (USD)
About Nicat Manafov
I'm a self-taught Human Interface / Experience Designer who is designing human-centered products.
I will guide your project through the entire design process: from analysis to wireframes, interactive prototypes, and finally, to user-friendly interfaces that are both beautiful and efficient.
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ Vezio
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- adobe xd
- animation
- app
- interface
- landing page
- mobile
- mobile app design
- prototype
- ui
- user experience (ux)
- user research
- ux
- web design
- wireframe
Aqil Rzayev
Baku, Azerbaijan • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
Matanat Algaeva
Baku, Azerbaijan • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
Social Media Managet @ Kainat Education Center
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Azerbaijan Architecture and Construction University
Bachelor
2014
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
Narmina Talibova
Baku, Azerbaijan
About Narmina Talibova
UI/UX and Graphic designer
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- figma
- invision
- principle
- prototype
- research
- sketch
- ui
- user flows
- ux
- wireframe