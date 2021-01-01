UX Designers in Amman, Jordan for hire

Find the world’s best UX designers in Amman, Jordan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
tariq yosef

tariq yosef

jordan - amman

Message

About tariq yosef

tariq shishani;a digital designer obsessed with design, typography, grids, imagery, simplicity, functionality, clarity, attention

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • ui
  • visual commercial art
Message
Rana Obaid

Rana Obaid

Amman, Jordan

Message

About Rana Obaid

Freelance Visual Designer and Strategist

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • multimedia
  • presentation design
  • user interface (ui)
  • web design
Message
samah itani

samah itani

Amman, Jordan $<50k (USD)

Message

About samah itani

Passionate about UX research, design and user interface!
Currently working as UXR and UXD in a financial industry.
Always keen to learn more about HCI <3

Work History

  • UX researcher and designer @ Equiti.com

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Lebanese International University

    Bachelor Degree

    2009

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • design thinking
  • information architecture
  • invision
  • mobileapp
  • sketch
  • uidesign
  • usability testing
  • user experience (ux)
  • user research
  • ux development
  • uxdesign
  • wireframing and prototyping
Message
Yazan Obeidat

Yazan Obeidat

Pro

Amman, Jordan $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Yazan Obeidat

“You have to start with the customer experience and work your way back to technology.”

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • creative direction
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • photography
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Message