UX Designers in Amman, Jordan for hire

tariq yosef
jordan - amman
About tariq yosef
tariq shishani;a digital designer obsessed with design, typography, grids, imagery, simplicity, functionality, clarity, attention
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- ui
- visual commercial art
Rana Obaid
Amman, Jordan
About Rana Obaid
Freelance Visual Designer and Strategist
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- multimedia
- presentation design
- user interface (ui)
- web design
samah itani
Amman, Jordan • $<50k (USD)
About samah itani
Passionate about UX research, design and user interface!
Currently working as UXR and UXD in a financial industry.
Always keen to learn more about HCI <3
Work History
-
UX researcher and designer @ Equiti.com
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Lebanese International University
Bachelor Degree
2009
Skills
- adobe xd
- design thinking
- information architecture
- invision
- mobileapp
- sketch
- uidesign
- usability testing
- user experience (ux)
- user research
- ux development
- uxdesign
- wireframing and prototyping
Yazan ObeidatPro
Amman, Jordan • $50-60k (USD)
About Yazan Obeidat
“You have to start with the customer experience and work your way back to technology.”
Specialties
-
Illustration
Skills
- 3d graphics
- animation
- creative direction
- illustration
- mobile
- photography
- product design
- ui
- ux