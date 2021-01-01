UX Designers in Almaty, Kazakhstan for hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Karina Akhmetova
Almaty, Kazakhstan
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- branding and logo design
- icondesign
- illustration graphic design
- photo retouching
- photography
Dmitriy
Almaty, Kazakhstan • $90-100k (USD)
About Dmitriy
Let's work together, just write to me :0
Work History
-
FullStack Web Developer @ Probilet.kz - Website Search for railways and air tickets
2018 - 2020
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
1–2 years
Education
-
IITU
Bachelor
2016
Skills
- Figma
- business branding
- ui
- ux
- web design
Timur Kutumbaev
Almaty, Kazakhstan • $60-70k (USD)
Work History
-
Middle Frontend developer @ AVRORA Holding
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Ural College of oil, gas and industry technologies
System engineer
2009
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- css
- figma
- html5
- javascript
- jquerry
- nuxt.js
- php
- rest api
- ui
- ux
- vue.js