UX Designers in Algeria for hire
Find the world’s best UX designers in Algeria on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Chouaib Belagoun
Algeria, Djelfa • $<50k (USD)
About Chouaib Belagoun
I introduce myself, I'm a self-taught UI/UX Designer & Frontend Developer Based in Algeria, I specialize in designing interfaces and solving design problems When I start a new project, my main goal is to make the product easy to use and improve its user experience through simplicity and clean design.
I enjoy designing applications and websites. and like Steve Jobs said: "...the only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle."
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- affinity
- bootstrap4
- css3 (scss)
- front-end development
- front-end web design
- html5
- javascript (es6)
- mobile app ui
- npm scripts
- ux principle design
- vuejs
- web design
- website developer
imad benhamou
Algeria • $50-60k (USD)
About imad benhamou
Ui / Ux Designer
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Education
-
uhbc
masters
2020
Skills
- algeria
- css
- designer
- freelancer
- ios applications
- javascript
- jquery
- sketch
- web design
- web student
Derouiche Mehdi
Oran , Algeria • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- app ui
- apparel design
- brand creation
- branding identity
- illustration graphic design
- logo and branding
- logo creation
- logos and branding
Luna UI/UX
Algeria
About Luna UI/UX
Hello my name is linda I'm doing this as a way to practice my design skills, explore different styles and have fun. I'm fully aware this challenge doesn't pose any real problem to solve,
That's why I'm looking for criticism and feedback, not just likes. Seriously, if you have something to say,
please do, because I think receiving constructive criticism will be the best way to make this challenge really worth it.
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design