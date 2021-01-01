UX Designers in Adelaide, Australia for hire

Adam Monster

Adelaide, Australia $60-70k (USD)

About Adam Monster

Creative Director @ Adam Monster Brand

Work History

  • Founder @ Adam Monster

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • Victoria University

    Bachelor of Arts

    2011

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • art direction
  • brand extension
  • brand identity
  • brand strategy
  • branding
  • lettering
  • typography
Cam Gomersall

Adelaide, Australia $70-80k (USD)

About Cam Gomersall

Greetings, I'm Cam, a multi-disciplined designer from Australia and I specialise in branding & identity work. Thanks for checking out my profile. Let's chat!

Work History

  • Owner/Freelance Designer @ Cjgoms Design

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • The University of Adelaide

    Bachelor of Media - Graphic Design Major

    2016

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • branding and logo design
  • illustration
  • photography
  • social media marketing
  • ui
  • videography
Ryan Keon

Adelaide, Australia $60-70k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Paul Charles

Pro

Adelaide, Australia $80-90k (USD)

About Paul Charles

At the core of all Paul's creative, is the fundamental focus of always putting the user at the fore, linking brand and product through design.

Specialties

  • Leadership

    6–8 years

Education

  • University of South Australia

    Bachelor of Visual Communication

    2006

Skills

  • adobe creative suite
  • brand
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • creative management
  • identity and branding
  • marketing
  • marketing strategy
  • project management
  • systems design
  • systems thinking
  • ui
  • ux
