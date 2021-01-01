UX Designers in Accra, Ghana for hire

Marlon Allen Jnr

Accra, Ghana

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • logo and branding
Rerdsystems

Accra, Ghana $130-140k (USD)

About Rerdsystems

We are an I.T / Design Agency that believes in having a good time while doing what we love and we do love what we do .

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ rerdsystems

    2007 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • font creation
  • logo
  • print design
  • ui
Timi Alonge

Accra, Ghana $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Galebs Digital Agency

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Zenith University College

    BBA Human Resource Management

    2016

Skills

  • 2d illustration
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • animation 2d
  • branding
  • logo and branding
  • surrealism
Elikem Jason Daniels

Pro

Accra, Ghana $50-60k (USD)

About Elikem Jason Daniels

I'm a UI Designer & Webflow Developer.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • ui desgin
  • ux design
  • web design
  • webflow
