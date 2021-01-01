Hire UI & visual designers in New Mexico Us

Ana Miminoshvili

3–5 years experience

Matt Pamer

9+ years experience

Laura Reen

6–8 years experience

Brian Whitfield

6–8 years experience

Breno Bitencourt

9+ years experience

Maya Ealey

3–5 years experience

Nathan Walker

9+ years experience

Kylie Sky Souza

6–8 years experience

Gloria Shugleva

6–8 years experience

Viewing 11 out of 11 UI & visual designers in New Mexico Us available for hire

  • Beth Spencer

    Albuquerque, NM

    Choose to Challenge women in illustration women empowerment equalityforall womensday
    Koala digitalart illustration koala cute illustration childrens illustration childrens book baby animals
    Jumping Spider childrens illustration childrens book art childrens books childrens book illustration cute spider illustration digital illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Cody Marvin

    Albuquerque, NM

    New UI Illustration Work app ux ui vector graphic design illustration
    3D Skin Layer Cross Section Animation blender 3d animation 3d modeling render video editing animation
    Sometimes it's okay to be lost uiux design ux illustration animation
    • Animation
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Kyle Courtright

    Albuquerque, NM

    Logo Lounge 11 designer lion character clean black logo design logo lounge 11 logo lounge logolounge logos flat vector minimal mark illustration identity blue branding icon logo
    JOCO - Logo Identity Iterations growth mark symbol logos monogram star tree leaf j logo logo design identity branding icon logo
    Burton Lazars Group Logo crypto cross vector graphic design flat serif line art finance blue illustration mark logo design red flag lion icon identity logo branding
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Andres Flores

    Albuquerque, NM

    all men are NOT created equal vector illustration design abstract blog sistemo design
    US NAVY UNIT LOGO design icon branding andres sistemo design logo
    UNDERGROUND No8 icon typography ux logo vector illustration artwork sistemo design design
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Product Design
    • Web Design
  • Taylor Anderson

    Albuquerque

    Brand mark for Troubled Minds Distilling illustrator design minimal branding vector icon dribbble liquor new mexico flower logo design brand design mark logo
    dribbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbbble logo illustration vector dribbble icon
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Michael Ellis

    Albuquerque, NM

    Monsters Rise toys lithography lithograph halloween creepy pen and ink ink traditional illustration traditional art magazine ad monster art monster pop art grunge retro illustrator illustration comic art
    Astro Betty scifi poster art poster retro illustrator illustration design graphic design comic art
    Death of the Good Girls Show Poster local music rockabilly punk rock monkey retro pop art grunge music poster comic art graphic design design illustrator illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Leadership
  • Jaydon Thomas

    Albuquerque, NM

    Easter At Sagebrush
    NM United | Social Media Motion Graphic
    Spoken For | Brand Revitalization
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Mario Griego

    Albuquerque, NM

    May The Force Be With You madolorian grogu jedi 2021 illustrator starwars movies design vector illustration
    Jump Into The Unkown eye mystery new year 2021 illustrator vector illustration
    Scare Me illustrator design vector halloween illustration
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Julia Monge

    Albuquerque, NM

    This user has no shots
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
    • Web Design
  • Spencer

    Albuquerque, NM

    At the top texturing vector hill tree affinity designer affinity
    Colorful apple vector rainbow colorful apple vector art affinity designer
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
  • Yumiko Sato

    Albuquerque, NM

    This user has no shots
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research

