UI & Visual Designers in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine for hire

Purple Dozer

Zaporizhia, Ukraine $<50k (USD)

About Purple Dozer

UIX Designer/Senior Designer at Creomatix

Work History

  • UX Designer/Senior Designer @ Creomatix

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • appdesign
  • figma
  • hcd
  • interaction design
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Denys A

Ukraine, Zaporizhia $<50k (USD)

About Denys A

Avaliable for work on Upwork
Skype: Denys Andrykovskyi

Work History

  • Freelancer @ Upwork

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • interaction design
  • ios app
  • material design
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • uiuxdesign
  • ux
  • web app uiux design
  • web applications
  • web design
  • website redesign
Max Rybalko

Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine

About Max Rybalko

Graphic & UI/UX Designer

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • adobe xd
  • digital design
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • poster design
  • print design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
Daria

Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine $<50k (USD)

About Daria

👋 I’m a freelance illustrator and graphic designer. My goal is to add soul to your business with the illustration.
Available for freelance projects 💚

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • card design
  • character design
  • graphic design
  • greeting cards
  • illustation
  • label design
  • metal pin
  • pattern
  • seamless pattern
  • sticker design
  • textile
  • textile pattern
  • tshirt design
