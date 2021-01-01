UI & Visual Designers in Toulouse, France for hire
Clarisse MichardPro
Toulouse, France
About Clarisse Michard
I'm Clarisse, graduated as a graphic designer specializing in the web. I work as a freelance and would love to help you on your projects. I have a weakness for digital, especially for designing custom websites. But I can also work on branding projects or all kinds of print. During my free time, I love to create cd covers.
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- adobe
- branding
- creative direction
- graphic design
- html5 css3
- illustration
- interaction design
- interactive prototyping
- motiondesign
- print design
- protoyping
- refont
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- web design
Alison DanisPro
Toulouse, France • $<50k (USD)
About Alison Danis
Web designer freelance.
Mobile project manager @ La Dépêche Interactive.
UX/UI | Web Design | Mobile Design
Based in Toulouse, in the south of France. I'm looking for new challenges !
Specialties
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- graphic and web design
- graphic design
- illustration
- mobile
- mobile app ui
- mobile interface
- mobile ux
- uidesign
- uiux
- uxdesign
- web design
Benjamin Costes
Toulouse, Midi-Pyrénées
About Benjamin Costes
Freelance web developer
Work History
Creative Developper @ Freelance
2014 – Present
Specialties
UX Design / Research
Skills
- design for web
- drupal
- web developement
- wordpress
Jan Günther
Toulouse, FR
About Jan Günther
Designer, Illustrator, Scriber
Specialties
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- graphic design
- illustration
- ui
- ux
- visual design