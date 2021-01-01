UI & Visual Designers in Tirana, Albania for hire

About Enxhi Hasanaj

UI/UX Designer, Visual Designer in Tirana (Albania)

My latest works includes Animation Design, UI/UX Design, Branding, Infographics, Logo, Illustrations, Magazine, Business Card, Photo Editing and "Creative Beauties" made mostly with Adobe Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, XD, After Effects, Lightroom...) and as well Sketch and Figma.

My passion for Art and Design, Illustrations and Photos.. and in general Creativity is intensively, constantly moving and shaping my skills in works related to Web Design, Graphic Design, Photography, Image Editing/Retouching and closing the gap between digital and physical by improving the quality of interaction between users and systems.