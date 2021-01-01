UI & Visual Designers in Thessaloniki, Greece for hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Thessaloniki, Greece on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Dimitris Chronopoulos

Dimitris Chronopoulos

Thessaloniki, Greece $80-90k (USD)

About Dimitris Chronopoulos

Combining creative and technical abilities and a customer focused approach, I aim at offering efficient solutions on user experience!

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ Peoplecert

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Product Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • information architecture
  • microinteractions
  • ui desgin
  • user research
  • ux design
  • web design
George Atsidis

George Atsidis

Thessaloniki, Greece $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • uidesign
Stelios Varvarigos

Stelios Varvarigos

Thessaloniki Greece

About Stelios Varvarigos

I am a graphic & web designer with studies in Graphic Arts & Multimedia. I am passionate about design in all forms specially the mixing of the traditional with the digital world. I like the process of working in a team for the web as much as i am happy to hold pencils and brushes, placing ideas on screen and creating from scratch.
Whether is about design or life my moto is the same: “have a character, be responsible and do it with style”.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Education

  • HOU

    MA Graphic Design & Multimedia

    2020

Skills

  • UI Design
  • UX Design
  • advertising
  • graphic design
  • illustation
  • logo and branding
  • prepress
  • print design
  • web design
Valia Lavdogianni

Valia Lavdogianni

Thessaloniki

About Valia Lavdogianni

Valia Lavd
Graphic Designer
Illustrator
Painter
sometimes poet too.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • autodesk sketchbook pro
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo design
  • posterdesign
