Hire UI & visual designers in Thāne

Viewing 11 out of 693 UI & visual designers in Thāne available for hire

  • Siddhita upare

    Siddhita upare

    mumbai,india

    100 Stepping Stones ✨ website timeline gif ui achievement colourful vector graphic illustration women girl music musician milestone project leaf brucira mumbai india
    happy 3rd anniversary 🎉❤️ office timeline india ux ui vector art brucira cloud birds leaf anniversary celebrate design vector illustration
    ToDo Lists ✔️ illustration workfromhome wfh checklist checkbox plant star leaf hand app todo office design brucira video gif india vector ui
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • Web Design
  • Rahul Bhosale

    Rahul Bhosale

    Mumbai, India

    Raja illustration
    Lights interfacedesign minimal design mobile illustration ui
    Its just a nav bar! ui design interface
    • Leadership
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
  • Arun Pattnaik

    Arun Pattnaik

    Mumbai, India

    Outbreak Epidemic Pandemic - Coronavirus illustration minimal animation carousel instagram covid19 coronavirus corona
    Final wireframe for Tezos Baking website website ux prototype landing minimal illustration design wireframe cryptocurrency crypto tezos
    Tezos Landing Page dark theme dark ui crypto wallet cryptocurrency landing illustration design minimal tech crypto tezos
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Kajal Kashyap

    Kajal Kashyap

    Mumbai, India

    Package Delivery App UX & UI Case Study logistics covid app covid 19 location tracker interaction illustration ux ui kajal kashyap login design onboarding map track shipment tracking app animation mobile app delivery app online delivery courier service
    Package - Delivery App online delivery mobile app location tracker courier onboarding product page shipment tracking app kajal kashyap delivery service stepper track map menu calendar mobile app design app logistics shipping delivery app
    SwitchIt - Smart Home Automation App ux ui temperature login smart home smart app remote music app mobile app mobile kajal kashyap iot ios app illustraion home automation home elements control app design app
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Rahul Khobragade

    Rahul Khobragade

    Mumbai

    Sedan icon simplistic transport machine vehicle design vector gradient illustration car
    Travel Guide - Web Concept tourism monument gradient design wesite concept page web india tajmahal ui heritage temple guide travel
    Gateway of India heritage monuments place famous mumbai vector gradient illustration india of gateway
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Pooja Jadav

    Pooja Jadav

    Mumbai, India

    Happy Spring good vibes colourful hand drawn paint brush bloom toothpaste freelancer freelance procreate article illustration surreal art surreal flowers spring fun happy design graphic illustration
    Illustration for HR Weekly Newsletter freelance human resources reviews interview online characters recruitment onboarding hiring hr website concept illustrations minimal clean cute vector graphic design illustration
    Illustration for No Code Newsletter app website free coding online business build character concept clean flat design vector graphic freelance illustrator illustrator tools webflow email newsletter no code
    • Brand / Graphic Design
    • Illustration
    • UI / Visual Design
  • Ali Attarwala

    Ali Attarwala

    Mumbai, India

    Quick tab switcher in real estate app dark mode dark flat ui design navigation tabs animation motion mobile app real estate
    Region / Location selection screen with a touch of pastel illustration app design flat ui india mumbai search mobile design app ui ui pastel
    Beep test fitness app for coaches app design typogaphy product design datepicker fitness app ui
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Upshift Studio

    Upshift Studio

    Mumbai, India

    Banking App Concept website dashboad web travel shopping taxi food product design management money app transfer payment bankingapp debit card card banking appdesign app logo illustration
    • Mobile Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Aditya Chaudhary

    Aditya Chaudhary

    Mumbai

    Spotlight: Influencer Profile Screen track profile instagram creator webapp influencer ux ui dashboard metrics analytics
    CMS Dashboard design clean ui ux uxui panel client cms saas dashboard admin analytics interface
    University Website (Concept) school student inspiration design ux ui university college website
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Zahir patel

    Zahir patel

    Mumbai

    SASS Landing Page | Gurully 2021 illustration agency trend branding test platform educational softwares education graphic design ux freebie creative ux design landing page design ui design sass
    classlly logotype logo design online class brand identity brand design branding logodesign classlly
    Ongoing Quiz App branding ux agency business ux design design login creative trend ui design
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • UX Design / Research
  • Aman Chaudhary

    Aman Chaudhary

    Mumbai, India

    A newsletter app vintage uxdesign ux ui design ui
    Studio Study illustration 3d artist 3dscene 3d
    3D abstract 3d
    • Mobile Design
    • UI / Visual Design
    • Product Design

