UI & Visual Designers in Seoul, South Korea for hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Seoul, South Korea on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Igbal Mammadli

Igbal Mammadli

Pro

Seoul, Korea

Message

About Igbal Mammadli

UI/UX Designer, based, Seoul, South Korea

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • mobile
  • product design
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Joanne Jieun Lee

Joanne Jieun Lee

Seoul, Korea

Message

Work History

  • Ux Design (Freelance) @ Hoomi

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Cornell University

    Marketing

    2014

Skills

  • ai
  • app
  • application
  • artificial intelligence
  • branding
  • design thinking
  • icon
  • illustration
  • mobile ux
  • ui
  • uidesign
  • ux
  • uxdesign
  • web design
Message
Mammad Emin

Mammad Emin

Pro

Seoul, South Korea $110-120k (USD)

Message

About Mammad Emin

Designer & Maker.

Work History

  • UI Designer @ Naver

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message
Stacy Kim

Stacy Kim

Pro

Seoul, Korea

Message

About Stacy Kim

Digital Product Designer who loves to create outstanding UI & UX.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • data visualization
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Message