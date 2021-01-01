UI & Visual Designers in Semarang, Indonesia for hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Semarang, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Aliffajar
Semarang,indonesia • $130-140k (USD)
Work History
-
illustrator @ one week wonders
2017 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
sebelas maret university
Bachelor of design
2017
Skills
- character design
- flat design
- flat illustration
- icon
- illustration
- isometric
- vector graphics
Maulana Farhan Najib
Semarang, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Product Designer @ Furonto Design
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Illustration
1–2 years
Education
-
Universitas Negeri Semarang
Computer Science
2020
Skills
- UI Design
- UX Design
- branding and logo design
- graphic and web design
- graphic design
- illustration
- landing page
- layouting
- logo
- mobile app ui
- web design
Happy Tri MilliartaPro
Solo, Indonesia • $50-60k (USD)
Work History
-
UI & UX Designer @ Flexin Studio
2020 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Skills
- Prototyping
- UX Research
- app ui
- appdesign
- dashboard
- landing page
- mobile app ui
- product design
- prototype
- ui animation
- uidesign
- uidesigner
- uxdesign
- web design
- wireframe
Jordan AlfarishyPro
Purwodadi, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Graphic Designer Internship @ Illiyin Studio
2019 - 2019
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Sebelas Maret University
Associate Degree of Design
2019
Skills
- app icon
- icon
- icon set
- illustration
- landing page
- mobile app ui
- ui
- ux
- web design
- webapp