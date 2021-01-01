UI & Visual Designers in Santiago, Chile for hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Santiago, Chile on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Hector Heredia

Hector Heredia

Santiago, Chile $<50k (USD)

Message

About Hector Heredia

Graphic & Motion Designer. Illustrator · Tutorial Instructor Tutpad. I'm available for hire!

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ inMarket

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • flat design
  • illustration
  • logo designs
  • motion graphics
  • openers
Message
Nicole Soto-Aguilar C.

Nicole Soto-Aguilar C.

Santiago - Chile $50-60k (USD)

Message

About Nicole Soto-Aguilar C.

Product Designer & Digital Art Director
🤘Open for freelance work!

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • DuocUC

    Graphic Designer

    2012

Skills

  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual identity design
Message
Andres Vera

Andres Vera

Santiago, Chile. $<50k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Graphic design @ Feelingbrand

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • URBE

    Graphic designer

    2011

Skills

  • branding and logo design
  • icondesign
  • logo desing
  • social media graphics
  • wordpress
Message
Juan León

Juan León

Santiago de Chile $60-70k (USD)

Message

About Juan León

Game Artist & Motion Designer

I believe video games should be fun to play and to make!

As a Game Artist, I give ideas and create concepts, illustrations, characters, user Interfaces, and animations for 2D video games. I work in constant communication with Game Designers, Engineers, Art Teams, and Product Owners to create relevant and fun ideas for everyone involved.
I believe video games should be fun to play and to make.
In the future, I would like to work on new exciting, and fun projects around the world for international game studios.

Work History

  • Game artist @ Ready Games

    2018 - 2020

Specialties

  • Animation

Education

  • Ula Universidad de los Andes

    Bachelor degree in Visual Arts

    2013

Skills

  • game artist
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • infographic design
  • motion graphics
  • ui
  • ux
Message