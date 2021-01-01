UI & Visual Designers in San Jose, CA for hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in San Jose, CA on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Andrew Baygulov

Andrew Baygulov

Pro

San Francisco, CA $>250k (USD)

Work History

  • Co-Founder / Creative Director @ Artstel

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • west springfield high

    general studies diploma

    2000

Skills

  • art direction
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • creative direction
  • iconagraphy
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Slava Kornilov

Slava Kornilov

Pro

San Francisco $100-110k (USD)

About Slava Kornilov

Creative Director at @GeexArts.
Awwwards Jury 2019.

Work History

  • Creative director @ Geex Arts

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • news
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Artur Konariev

Artur Konariev

Pro

San Mateo, CA $100-110k (USD)

About Artur Konariev

We combine innovative, professional design, and creation of emotional connections for the superior online experience.

Our approach is based on solving complex business tasks with the help of a high-quality, inspiring, and exclusive design with extremely high ROI.

We are a full-cycle product agency delivering a beautiful design with a passion for startups & leading brands. We are a team of dedicated professionals creating the eye-catching and functional designs of a website, mobile, and desktop applications, brand identity strategies.

We combine expertise in UX, UI design, and web/mobile development to help you conceive, build, launch and steer digital products. Our team works with clients to help them build applications that are intuitive, scalable and friendly.

What we do:
We design brands based on research, develop naming and visual identity.
We design websites and apps based on design-discovery, prototyping and design development.

Mobile Apps (iOS / Android)
• Design research • UX/UI • Web development

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • android app design
  • art direction
  • brand strategy
  • branding identity
  • dashboard
  • design systems
  • design thinking
  • human centered design
  • interaction design
  • ios application design
  • material design
  • product design
  • software design
  • user experience (ux)
  • user interface (ui)
  • user research
Gabe Becker

Gabe Becker

Pro

San Francisco, CA $150-170k (USD)

About Gabe Becker

Product + Visual Designer

Available for full-time, freelance or remote work opportunities. Feel free to reach out.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • animation
  • branding
  • dashboards
  • graphic design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • product management
  • prototype
  • saas design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
