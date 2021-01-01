UI & Visual Designers in Rostov-na-Donu, Russia for hire

Christina Kan

Rostov-on-Don, Russia

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • figma
  • mobile
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
Alexey Tretina

Pro

Taganrog, Russia $90-100k (USD)

About Alexey Tretina

Designing user interfaces since 2010.

Work History

  • Product Designer @ Kisi

    2018 - 2019

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Igor Havok

Rostov-on-Don, Russia

About Igor Havok

UX/UI & Graphic designer, available for new projects. 🚀
My name is Igor Belokopytov, also known as Igor Havok. Welcome to my portfolio! I am happy to read all your comments, and open to all suggestions 👋🏻

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • design
  • experience
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • interface designer
  • product design
  • protopie
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
  • webapp
Evgeny Smertin

Pro

Taganrog, Russia

Specialties

  • Animation

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
