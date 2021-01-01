UI & Visual Designers in Riga, Latvia for hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Riga, Latvia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Agris Bobrovs
Riga, Latvia
Specialties
-
Animation
Skills
- animation
- branding
- design
- editorial design
- graphic design
- icon
- illustration
- infographic design
- motion graphics
- web design
Andrejs HairulinsPro
Riga
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- Figma
- Sketch
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- arnold renderer
- marvelous designer
- maxon cinema 4d
- nuke
- octane render
- redshift
- ui
- ux
Andrey LohmatovPro
Riga, Latvia • $50-60k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Riga Technical University
Bachelor
2018
Skills
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- figma
- sketch
- ui
- ux
Viktorija GrachkovaPro
Latvia, Riga • $60-70k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- explainer videos
- handdrawing
- illustration
- infographic design
- layouting
- polygraphy
- presentation design
- sculpting 3d
- social media graphics
- typography