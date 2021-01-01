UI & Visual Designers in Rennes, France for hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Rennes, France on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Athina Vamvassaki

Athina Vamvassaki

Rennes, France $<50k (USD)

Message

About Athina Vamvassaki

Multicultural and curious Graphic designer / Illustrator / Animator

Work History

  • graphic designer @ Réseau Canopé

    2011 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • Gobelins

    graphic designer

    2002

Skills

  • animation
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • print design
Message
Juliette Belloir

Juliette Belloir

Rennes, France

Message

About Juliette Belloir

UX - UI designer | Always looking for magic in the world |

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Message
Charlie

Charlie

Rennes, France $<50k (USD)

Message

About Charlie

Hi,
My name is Charlie.
I am a graphic illustrator and concept artist
I am a graduate of Créajeux (the video game trade school).
I participated in the creation of a company based on the development of visuals for video games.
And now I'm looking for freelance work or work in a company

Work History

  • co-CEO/ Illustrator and concept artsit @ Wut studio

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • Créajeux

    graphic designers

    2019

Skills

  • background design
  • concept art
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • matte painting
Message
Fagostudio

Fagostudio

Pro

Nantes, France

Message

About Fagostudio

Fagostudio is a creative studio based in Nantes, France, specialising in illustration.

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • graphic design
  • graphic illustration
  • illustration
  • photoshop
  • procreate
Message