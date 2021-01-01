UI & Visual Designers in Rangoon, Myanmar for hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Rangoon, Myanmar on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
koshinminn
Yangon, Myanmar • $<50k (USD)
About koshinminn
Branding | Graphic Design | Art Direction
Work History
-
Graphic Designer @ Bridge Creative Agency
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- brand identity
- layout
- logo
- packaging
- poster design
- template
- ui
Nay Lin Aung
Rangoon, Burma • $>250k (USD)
About Nay Lin Aung
I'm a Graphic Designer from Burma.
Work History
-
Graphic & UI/UX designer @ uab bank
2017 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Ministry of Culture, Burma
Diploma in Computer Art
2003
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe photoshop
- adobe premiere pro
- branding and logo design
- commercial design
- user interface (ui)
chan zaw
yangon, myanmar
Work History
-
Senior UI/UX @ www.nexlabs.co
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- app design
- branding
- ui
- ux
- web design
M@NKEY
Rangoon, Myanmar • $150-170k (USD)
About M@NKEY
A Senior Graphic Designer with a demonstrated history of working in various well-known Advertising Agencies over 6 years. He has a comprehensive understanding of 360 Campaigns, Photoshop, Illustrator, After Effect and In-design.He had learned professional knowledge, performance, communication skill, teamwork skill through his experiences. He enjoys the challenge of working and loves playing online games.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe after effects
- adobe animate
- adobe illustrator
- adobe indesign
- adobe lightroom
- adobe photoshop
- maxon cinema 4d