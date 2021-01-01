UI & Visual Designers in Providence, RI for hire
Ivan Manolov
Providence, RI • $110-120k (USD)
About Ivan Manolov
I design all things digital, tons of print and branding too, not to mention illustration and lettering.
Work History
-
Designer @ Mojotech
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Technical University Varna
Bachlors Degree
2009
Skills
- brand identity
- graphic design
- illustration
- interaction design
- lettering
- typography
- ux
Erik WeikertPro
Boston, MA • $130-140k (USD)
Work History
-
Associate Creative Director @ Pilot
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Fitchburg State College
B.A. Communications Media
2010
Skills
- art direction
- brand strategy
- branding
- creative direction
- graphic design
- packaging
- typography
- ui
- web design
Micah CarrollPro
Boston MA • $90-100k (USD)
Work History
-
Product Design @ Tekiametrics
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Art Institute of Pittsburgh
Bachelor's Degree, Graphic and Web Design
2016
Skills
- product design
- ui
Christian Alcantara
Providence, RI • $60-70k (USD)
About Christian Alcantara
A front-end developer specializing in icons, animations, and wwwebsite design. I enjoy small animals.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
3–5 years
Skills
- color theory
- designing
- graphic design
- icon
- ios design
- logo
- pixels