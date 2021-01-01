UI & Visual Designers in Poznan, Poland for hire

Find the world's best UI & visual designers in Poznan, Poland on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Michał Roszyk

Poznań, Poland, Europe $90-100k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Widelab

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • digital
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Anton Olashyn

Poznan, Poland $70-80k (USD)

Work History

  • UX/UI Designer @ HighSolutions

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • WSB University in Poznań

    engineering

    2020

Skills

  • adobe
  • autolayout
  • figma
  • guidelines
  • high fidelity prototyping
  • interaction design
  • logo and branding
  • mobile
  • product design
  • uiux
  • visual identity design
  • web design
  • wireframe
Maciej Karolczak

Poland, Poznan $<50k (USD)

About Maciej Karolczak

Dribbble is my playground. Digital Designer with passion for webdesign and mobile apps.

Work History

  • UI designer/Webdesigner @ Neptis S. A.

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • google material
  • ios design
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Pawel Ludwiczak

Poznań, Poland $140-150k (USD)

About Pawel Ludwiczak

UI / UX designer with 10+ year of experience. Formerly Senior Product Designer at Stack Overflow.

Work History

  • Senior Product Designer @ Stack Overflow

    2015 - 2019

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • app ui
  • design
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
