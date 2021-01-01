UI & Visual Designers in Porto Alegre, Brazil for hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Porto Alegre, Brazil on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Guilherme Kerber

Guilherme Kerber

Pro

Porto Alegre, Brazil $<50k (USD)

Message

About Guilherme Kerber

UX/UI Designer available for freelance. Let's chat!

Work History

  • Freelancer UX designer @ Koncepted

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Education

  • PUCRS

    Advertisement

    2014

Skills

  • interaction design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
  • visual design
  • web design
Message
Daniela Reis

Daniela Reis

Pro

Porto Alegre $70-80k (USD)

Message

About Daniela Reis

I’m Daniela Reis, I’m UI/UX Designer with more than 9 years of experience in the area. I love improving the user experience through design and I’m specializing in Human Interface Guidelines to design great application that integrate perfectly with Apple platforms.

Got a project? Tell me about it 💬

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • brand identity
  • branding
  • digital design
  • layout mobile
  • mobile
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
Message
Nicole Rauen

Nicole Rauen

Porto Alegre - Brazil $<50k (USD)

Message

About Nicole Rauen

I'm a graphic & strategic designer based in Brazil, passionate about the creative industry, especially Illustrations, Lettering, Motion and Branding - kinda of lots of stuffs! - And also I love to surf, drink kombucha and play yoyo.

And I'm pleased to meet you!

:)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • 3dsmax
  • Handl
  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • autocad
  • illustration
  • keyshot
  • rhinoceros
  • sketching
  • sketchup
Message
Eduarda Klippel

Eduarda Klippel

Porto Alegre, Brazil $<50k (USD)

Message

About Eduarda Klippel

19 years old, student of Communication Design, proactive, always trying to learn more, very interested in UX and UI design as well as motion design.

Work History

  • Graphic and Motion Designer @ Laboratório de Conteúdo - Famecos - Pucrs

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • poster design
Message