UI & Visual Designers in Phnom Penh, Cambodia for hire

Rin

Preyveng

About Rin

Hello my name is ChorkNiarin I am a freelance Graphic Designer.

Work History

  • Ademy IT STEP Cambodia @ www.HeroPow.kh.com

    2017 - 2019

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Education

  • IT Step

    ChreyVeal

    2019

Peadro Collins

Phnom Penh, Cambodia $70-80k (USD)

About Peadro Collins

Design & Illustration, Art Production
Digital artist working remotely from Cambodia.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • branding
  • compositing
  • css
  • digital art
  • graphic and web design
  • html5
  • html5 animation
  • illustration
  • photo retouching
  • prepress
  • typography
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
Kubo

Phnom Penh, Cambodia $<50k (USD)

About Kubo

Graphic designer with over 6 years experiences specializing in multimedia graphic design for various companies and agencies.

Work History

  • Graphic designer @ Linx International

    2020 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Education

  • Polygrafická High School

    Vocational Certificate in Graphic Design

    2015

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe indesign
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe premiere pro
  • creative thinking
  • design process
  • design thinking
  • front-end development
  • graphic design
  • print design
  • sketch
  • uidesign
  • uxdesign
  • videography
  • web design
  • webflow
Yanti Srimurni

Phnom Penh, Cambodia $60-70k (USD)

About Yanti Srimurni

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • copy writing
