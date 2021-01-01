UI & Visual Designers in Philadelphia, PA for hire
James OlsteinPro
Philadelphia • $80-90k (USD)
Work History
-
Owner @ James Olstein illustration
2016 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
Skills
- art direction
- brand art
- cover illustration
- design
- editorial design
- environmental
- illustration
- magazine
- spot illustration
Ryan JohnsonPro
Philadelphia, PA • $110-120k (USD)
About Ryan Johnson
Multi-disciplinary designer and front-end developer
Work History
-
Senior Designer @ Craft
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Education
-
Rutgers University
BFA Graphic Design
2008
Skills
- css
- development
- front-end development
- html
- javascript
- mobile
- print design
- product design
- prototype
- react
- typography
- ui
- ux
- web design
Lynx & CoPro
Philadelphia • $>250k (USD)
About Lynx & Co
Chick-operated Design Studio
Owner & Lead Designer: Kim Lincon
Philadelphia, Pa
Work History
-
Owner + Designer @ Lynx & Company
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- digital
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- typography
- web design
Noah CampPro
Philadelphia
Specialties
-
Animation
3–5 years
Skills
- 3d illustration
- 3d type
- 3d typography
- advertising illustration
- art direction
- calligraphy
- character design
- editorial
- editorial design
- graphic design
- hand lettering
- illustration
- lettering
- maxon cinema 4d
- typography