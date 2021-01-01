UI & Visual Designers in Perth, Australia for hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Perth, Australia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Corey Ginnivan

Corey Ginnivan

Pro

Perth, Australia $110-120k (USD)

Work History

  • Design Lead @ Appbot

    2015 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • digital design
  • product design
  • ui
  • ux
Matt Taylor

Matt Taylor

Perth, Western Australia

About Matt Taylor

Hey, I'm Matt - Designer and Illustrator.

I believe in the power of design, creative work and the effect it has on our world.
Hit me up if you're interested in working with me, or just want to talk all things design.

Work History

  • Designer @ The Brand Agency

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Curtin University

    BA of Design

    2017

Skills

  • animation
  • branding
  • branding identity
  • character design
  • design for print
  • design for web
  • digital design
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo and branding
  • murals
  • print collateral
  • print design
  • social media marketing
  • typography
zavash Balikhani

zavash Balikhani

Perth,Australia $<50k (USD)

About zavash Balikhani

Freelancer Ui Ux Designer
Since 2015

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • ui desgin
  • user flows
  • user journey mapping
  • user personas
  • user research
  • user stories
  • ux analysis
  • uxdesign
Jeff Nyamweya™

Jeff Nyamweya™

Perth, Australia $50-60k (USD)

About Jeff Nyamweya™

Jeff Nyamweya is multidisciplinary graphic designer who loves to turn ideas into interesting visual stories. I am passionate about design, branding and Illustration. I love helping brands, small businesses and individuals articulate their ideas into visual stories that are immersive & inspiring.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • logo
  • problem solving
