UI & Visual Designers in Oklahoma City, OK for hire

Ryan Hulseberg

Norman, Oklahoma $120-130k (USD)

About Ryan Hulseberg

Designing for good.

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • design systems
  • front-end development
  • product design
  • ui engineer
  • user experience design
  • user interface design
  • visual design
  • web design
Emily Enabnit

Oklahoma City, OK $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior Graphic Designer @ Heartland Payment Systems

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • editorial design
  • front-end web design
  • graphic design
  • layout design
  • logo
  • photography
  • print design
  • typography
fano

Oklahoma City, OK

About fano

Dad, Designer, Developer

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • front-end development
  • ui ux
Nate Ward

Oklahoma City, OK $60-70k (USD)

About Nate Ward

I'm always perfecting my craft. My goal is to make something exceptional and visceral that you can enjoy. But enough about my pourovers: sometimes I design too.

Work History

  • Creative Director @ Half.Design

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • The University of Oklahoma

    BFA Visual Communication

    2018

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • layout
  • packaging
  • photography
  • symbols
  • typography
