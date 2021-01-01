UI & Visual Designers in New Orleans, LA for hire

Peter Giuffria

Pro

New Orleans $60-70k (USD)

Work History

  • Teacher @ Tulane University

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • LSU

    Design Degree

    2011

Skills

  • advertising
  • animation
  • art direction
  • book design
  • branding and logo design
  • campaign development
  • concept development
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • idea generation
  • illustration
  • photography
Lindsey Bock

New Orleans $60-70k (USD)

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • graphic design
  • logo
  • pattern design
  • ui design
  • uidesign
Mandy Hernaez

New Orleans $<50k (USD)

About Mandy Hernaez

My name is Mandy Hernaez and EyeRoll Creative is my hybrid creative studio specializing in thoughtful brand identities, artful illustrations, murals, and live event art. Working in both fine art and design, a little of both sides of the brain are brought to the table. Strategy is combined with fine art techniques to ensure that every project is unique and influential.

The EyeRoll Creative name is a statement about being brave enough to take risks, to stand out, and to commit to authenticity in every action. Ultimately it’s about being honest with yourself and rolling your eyes at being anything else.

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • animation
  • digital painting
  • graphic design
  • illustration
Samuel Houston Jones

New Orleans $110-120k (USD)

About Samuel Houston Jones

Sr Product Designer / Design System Lead @BakerHughes

Work History

  • UX Designer @ Freelancer

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • css
  • design systems
  • html
  • interaction design
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • web sites
