UI & Visual Designers in Mykolayiv, Ukraine for hire

Find the world's best UI & visual designers in Mykolayiv, Ukraine on Dribbble

Serhii Shepel

Serhii Shepel

Pro

Mykolaiv, Ukraine $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

Serhiy Semenov

Serhiy Semenov

Ukraine, Mykolaiv $<50k (USD)

Work History

  • Senior UX Designer @ Undisclosed American Company

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Product Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • analytics
  • android design
  • ecommerce
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • sketch
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • web design
Roman Belyaev

Roman Belyaev

Ukraine, Nikolaev

Specialties

  • Web Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • ui
  • ux
Dan Ambrosevich

Dan Ambrosevich

Mykolayiv, Ukraine $50-60k (USD)

About Dan Ambrosevich

Web, UI/UX Designer & Art Director

Work History

  • Web, UI/UX Designer, Art Director @ templatemonster.com

    2016 - 2018

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • blog design
  • graphic design
  • matte
  • portfolio
  • psd
  • theme design
  • themeforest
  • ui
  • web design
  • web ui
  • wordpress
  • wordpress web design
