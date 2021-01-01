UI & Visual Designers in Mexico City, Mexico for hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Mexico City, Mexico on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
H. McNamara 💊

H. McNamara 💊

Pro

Mexico City $<50k (USD)

Message

About H. McNamara 💊

Hey I’m Jay, Principal Designer at Frog 🐸MX · @sketch Ambassador | Prev @23design

Specialties

  • Leadership

    3–5 years

Skills

  • design thinking
  • illustration
  • mobile
  • product design
  • strategy
  • ux
  • visual design
Message
Maria Keller

Maria Keller

Pro

Mexico City $70-80k (USD)

Message

About Maria Keller

Hello! I am a motion designer, illustrator and emoji maker at y.at

Specialties

  • Animation

    6–8 years

Education

  • Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM)

    B.S. Industrial Designer

    2010

Skills

  • 3d graphics
  • animation
  • branding
  • character design
  • childrens book illustration
  • education
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • industrial design
  • motion graphics
  • vfx artist
Message
Ariana Sánchez

Ariana Sánchez

Mexico City $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • Illustrator @ Fondeadora

    2019 - 2020

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Education

  • EDINBA

    University

    2014

Skills

  • animation
  • branding identity
  • design for web
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • ui
Message
nodos

nodos

Pro

Mexico City $90-100k (USD)

Message

About nodos

Interface and Interaction Designer, currently at frog | @sketch ambassador. I'm not only a maker, I like to take decisions.

Work History

  • Interaction Designer @ frogdesign

    2020 – Present

Specialties

  • Illustration

    6–8 years

Skills

  • interaction design
  • interactive prototyping
  • motion ui
  • prototype
  • ui
  • ux
Message