UI & Visual Designers in Medan, Indonesia for hire

Rizal

Rizal

Medan, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Illustration

    1–2 years

Skills

  • flat design
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • icon illustration
  • isometric
  • isometric illustration
Wahyu Fatur Rizky

Wahyu Fatur Rizky

Medan, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

About Wahyu Fatur Rizky

UI/UX Designer and Front End Developer
🎓Computer Science University Of Sumatera Utara
👑Ambassador Great Student USU
📲+62 822 7458 6011
GitLab: bit.ly/gitlabwahyu

Work History

  • Image Specialist @ PT. Quantum Tjipta Indonesia

    2016 - 2017

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • University of Sumatera Utara

    Computer Science

    2019

Skills

  • adobe illustrator cc
  • adobe photoshop
  • flyer designer
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • mobile uiux design
  • photography
  • programmming c language
  • programmming java language
  • sony vegas pro
  • web uiix design
Bayu Aditya Nugraha

Bayu Aditya Nugraha

Medan, Indonesia $<50k (USD)

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • illustration
Yolan Sihombing

Yolan Sihombing

Medan, Indonesia $70-80k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • adobe photoshop
  • adobe xd
  • figma
