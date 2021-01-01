UI & Visual Designers in Makassar, Indonesia for hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Makassar, Indonesia on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Rocket Four
Makassar,Indonesia • $110-120k (USD)
About Rocket Four
UI/UX | Grapich Desginer
Work History
-
Front-End @ Celebes Digital Makassar
2019 - 2020
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
STMIK Handayani Makassar
Bachelor
2017
Skills
- design systems
- interaction design
- layouting
- logo and branding
- typography
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- visual identity design
- wireframe
- writer
Syarifah Mardhiyah, S.Pd
Makassar, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
About Syarifah Mardhiyah, S.Pd
Hello, I'm a teacher and enthusiastic for ui/ux on mobile development application.
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
1–2 years
Agri Yanto
Makassar, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Graphic Desingner @ Onde Onde Studio
2016 - 2018
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- branding
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- packaging
- stationary design
- ui ux design
- vector graphics
Remi Syahdeni
Makassar, Indonesia • $<50k (USD)
About Remi Syahdeni
UI/UX Designer
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Education
-
Gadjah Mada University
Bachelor Degree of Electrical Engineering
2020
Skills
- Ui
- product strategy
- ui visual designer
- ui development
- uidesign
- uiuxdesign
- usability test
- user research
- ux development
- wire framing
- wireframing and prototyping