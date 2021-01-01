UI & Visual Designers in Madurai, India for hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Madurai, India on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

You’re seeing x designers. Subscribe to access all results.

Subscribe
Athithan_VFX

Athithan_VFX

Madurai, India

Message

Work History

  • 3D & VFX Faculty @ Arena Animation Madurai

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Himgiri ZEE University

    B.Sc.Visual Effects Film Making

    2012

Message
Shanmuga Bharathi

Shanmuga Bharathi

Madurai

Message

About Shanmuga Bharathi

Motion Graphic Designer :-D

Work History

  • Executive Digital Designer @ Ad2pro Media Solutions

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    1–2 years

Education

  • SLCS, Madurai

    Bachelor of Animation

    2018

Skills

  • animation 2d
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • motiondesign
Message
Sathish Kumar

Sathish Kumar

Madurai, India $50-60k (USD)

Message

Work History

  • graphics design @ RadicalStart

    2019 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • madurai kamaraj university

    Bcom(CA)

    2013

Skills

  • adobe after effects
  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • artist
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • mobile web
  • typography
  • vector graphics
  • vector illustrator
  • web design
Message
G S KARTHICK

G S KARTHICK

Madurai, India $50-60k (USD)

Message

About G S KARTHICK

I'm a UI Designer and a VFX Compositor for 3D Models. And Also I make some concept based Logos and Other Concept Designs using Many Illustration Tools.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

Education

  • The Madura College, Madurai

    B.Sc (IT)

    2018

Skills

  • character animation
  • davinci resolve
  • illustration
  • interaction design
  • logo and branding
  • maxon cinema 4d
  • ui
  • ux
  • vfx designing
Message