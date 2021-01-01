UI & Visual Designers in Kiev, Ukraine for hire
Boro | Yehor HaidukPro
Kiev, Ukraine • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
Remote Sr UI/UX designer @ Freelance
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- creative direction
- graphic design
- logo
- mobile interface
- motiondesign
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Andrew LitnytskyiPro
Kyiv, Ukraine • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UI & UX Designe @ AIR Production
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- animation
- concept
- design systems
- design thinking
- ecommerce
- interaction design
- mobile
- motion ui
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- visual design
- web design
Daniil Bondarenko
Kyiv, Ukraine • $70-80k (USD)
Work History
-
UI Designer @ Liinda Media
2015 - 2018
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- banking
- figma
- fintech
- mobile app design
- product design
- ui
- ui visual designer
- uidesign
- ux
- ux architecture
- web
Vlad 👽
Kiev, Ukraine • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Animation
1–2 years
Skills
- Figma
- Mobile App Design
- Mockup
- Software Design
- Startup
- UI/UX Prototyping
- UX Writing
- User Research
- Website
- adobe after effects
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- sketch
- user flows
- web design
- wireframe