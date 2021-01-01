UI & Visual Designers in Karachi, Pakistan for hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Karachi, Pakistan on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Haris Muhammad
Karachi • $<50k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- concept design
- creative
- designer
- interaction design
- mobile
- mobileapp
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Zulqurnain Haider
Karachi, Pakistan • $<50k (USD)
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ TRG | Ibex Global Pakistan
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Education
-
Karachi School of Art
Graphic Designing
2015
Skills
- animation
- logo and branding
- logo animation
- logo desing
- mobile app ui
- mobile ux
- stationary design
- ui ux
- ui animation
- ui desing
- ux strategy
- web design
Zeeshan ZulfiqarPro
Karachi, Pakistan • $<50k (USD)
About Zeeshan Zulfiqar
I craft digital products, websites and mobile apps
Work History
-
UI/UX Designer @ ibex.
2011 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Arena
Multimedia specialist
2000
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- app ui
- dashboard
- html5css3
- invision
- ui desgin
- web design
Bilal Khan
Karachi, Pakistan • $90-100k (USD)
Work History
-
Design Director @ TeamReactivate
2020 – Present
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Education
-
Indus Valley School of Art
BFA
2012
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe photoshop
- art direction
- branding
- concept art
- digital art
- graphic design
- illustration
- logo
- web design