UI & Visual Designers in Johannesburg, South Africa for hire

SorbetPro
Johannesburg, South Africa
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- animation
- character design
- graphic design
- logo and branding
- user experience (ux)
- user interface (ui)
- web design
Cocopine SAPro
Johannesburg, South Africa • $80-90k (USD)
About Cocopine SA
Mobile UI , UX , Sketch , Figma and XD Fluent. Web design , logo and any other branding needs. Contact me today
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
9+ years
Skills
- design systems
- development
- infographic design
- logo
- mobile application development
- mobile ux
- mysql
- photography
- php
- social media
- ui desgin
- user experience (ux)
- web design
- wireframing and prototyping
- wordpress
Phuthuthu Solly Mola
Johannesburg, South Africa • $100-110k (USD)
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
6–8 years
Skills
- rapid prototype
- uidesign
- uxdesign
- wireframing and prototyping
Leigh Le RouxPro
johannesburg • $50-60k (USD)
About Leigh Le Roux
Artist | Illustrator | Graphic Designer | UI Designer | Human Being
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- art direction
- artist
- character design
- design
- digital art
- drawing
- graphic design
- illustration
- sketch