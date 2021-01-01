UI & Visual Designers in Ibadan, Nigeria for hire

UI & Visual Designers in Ibadan, Nigeria

Shalom Dave

Nigeria, West-Africa $80-90k (USD)

About Shalom Dave

Full-stack developer, UI/UX Designer

Work History

  • Fullstack Software Developer @ Gravitas Finance LLC

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Education

  • University of Technology Mauritius

    Msc

Skills

  • javascript
  • react
  • uiux design
  • web design
  • web developement
  • web ui
Ayodeji Balogun

Ibadan, Nigeria $<50k (USD)

About Ayodeji Balogun

Product, UI/UX Designer.

Work History

  • UX Designer @ Bytes & Pixels Digital Agency

    2019 – Present

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    1–2 years

Skills

  • Product Design
  • UI/UX Design
  • Web Design & Development
Abbas Rianat

Ibadan, Nigeria

About Abbas Rianat

I'm a creative UI/UX designer passionate about creating a user friendly design and improving the lives of others through design

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Obereke Tijesuni

Ibadan, Nigeria $50-60k (USD)

About Obereke Tijesuni

Designer | Illustrator

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    1–2 years

