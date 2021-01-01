UI & Visual Designers in Hong Kong for hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Hong Kong on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Raven Yu

Pro

Hong Kong

About Raven Yu

Senior Product Designer @Google

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

Skills

  • graphic design
  • icon
  • interaction design
  • logo
  • mobile
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Jose Urbano

Hong Kong $50-60k (USD)

Work History

  • UI/UX Designer @ Oddity

    2018 - 2018

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Institute of Vocational Education (Lee Wai Lee)

    Higher Diploma in Audio-Visual Entertainment Technology

    2014

Skills

  • conceptual design
  • front-end development
  • ios design
  • mobile
  • native apps
  • product design
  • responsive design
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
  • webflow
ED CHUNG

Hong Kong

About ED CHUNG

I'm edward. UX & Product Designer
from an e-commerce company.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Marek Sivak

Hong Kong $50-60k (USD)

About Marek Sivak

Designer with a dev background from Slovakia, now based in Hong Kong.

Work History

  • Co-Founder @ Foundlost

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

Skills

  • customer centricity
  • customer experience
  • empathy
  • mobile
  • product design
  • product iteration
  • ui
  • ux
  • web
  • webdesign
