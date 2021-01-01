UI & Visual Designers in Grand Rapids, MI for hire

Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Grand Rapids, MI on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.

Josh Kulchar

Josh Kulchar

Pro

Grand Rapids, MI $70-80k (USD)

About Josh Kulchar

Art Director + Visual Designer + Illustrator. Works at the design agency, Full Circle, and independently with a handful of stellar clients.

Work History

  • Senior Designer @ Full Circle Marketing & Design

    2013 – Present

Specialties

  • Animation

    3–5 years

Education

  • Grand Valley State University

    BFA Art & Design

    2011

Skills

  • advertising
  • animation
  • art direction
  • branding
  • graphic design
  • icon
  • illustration
  • motion graphics
  • packaging
  • ux
Hannah Alspaugh

Hannah Alspaugh

Grand Rapids, MI $<50k (USD)

About Hannah Alspaugh

Designer.
SCAD Grad.
Michigander.

Work History

  • Designer @ Rocket Science Creative

    2016 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Savannah College of Art and Design

    BFA in Graphic Design

    2016

Skills

  • branding
  • creative direction
  • graphic design
  • illustration
  • typography
  • ui
  • ux
Blake Johnson

Blake Johnson

Pro

Holland, Michigan $<50k (USD)

About Blake Johnson

half swedish

Work History

  • Graphic Designer @ Silkscreen Marketing

    2017 – Present

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    3–5 years

Education

  • Hope College

    Business, Leadership, and Studio Art

    2017

Skills

  • apparel design
  • commercial art
  • illustration
  • lettering
  • liturgical arts
  • screen printing
William Back

William Back

Ionia, MI

About William Back

Graphic Designer & Branding Specialist

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • art direction
  • branding
  • digital art
  • graphic design
  • ui
