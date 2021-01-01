UI & Visual Designers in Goeteborg, Sweden for hire
Find the world’s best UI & visual designers in Goeteborg, Sweden on Dribbble – the largest independent community for digital designers.
Sam Alfaro ✪Pro
Gothenburg, Sweden
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
3–5 years
Skills
- animation
- branding
- design
- iconographer
- ios design
- mobile
- motion graphics
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wireframe
Olle EngströmPro
Gothenburg • $110-120k (USD)
About Olle Engström
Tall animator. Available for freelance work.
Specialties
-
Animation
6–8 years
Skills
- animation
- graphic design
- motion graphics
Johannes LeuchoviusPro
Göteborg
About Johannes Leuchovius
Digital Designer from Gothenburg, Sweden. Working as freelance.
Work History
-
Digital Designer @ WirelessCar
2016 - 2017
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- Visual Design
- branding
- graphic design
- icon creation
- logo
- mobile
- print design
- ui desing
- visual identity design
- web design
Björn Assedahl
Gothenburg, Sweden
Work History
-
Animation Intern @ Brikk
2017 - 2017
Specialties
-
Animation
Education
-
Hyper Island
Higer Vocational Eduacation
2017
Skills
- 2d animation
- adobe after effects
- adobe illustrator
- animation
- graphic design
- illustration
- lettering
- logo