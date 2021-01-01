UI & Visual Designers in Frankfurt am Main, Germany for hire
Florentin WalterPro
Frankfurt am Main, Germany • $90-100k (USD)
Work History
-
Freelance Graphic Designer @ Magni & Tude
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
3–5 years
Skills
- design
- illustration
- mobile
- print design
- product design
- prototype
- ui
- ux
- web design
Uğur YıldızPro
Frankfurt am Main
About Uğur Yıldız
Digital Product Designer ❤ Frankfurt.
Work History
-
Senior User Experience Designer @ Logo Business Solutions
2013 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Skills
- ui
- ux
Alexey Ivanizki-Kurzer
Germany, Frankfurt am Main • $100-110k (USD)
About Alexey Ivanizki-Kurzer
Senior UX/UI in the center of Frankfurt. In my spare time I create startups from scratch and always in search of smart people to create a new business.
Work History
-
CEO @ AdWoo
2018 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
9+ years
Skills
- business development
- concept development
- crm
- entrepreneurship
- erp
- interaction design
- interface designer
- ios application design
- logo design
- startups
- user experiance
Mungyu Kim
Frankfurt • $60-70k (USD)
About Mungyu Kim
UX/UI Designer in Embold.
Graphic design / UI design / UX development / Front-end development / Drawing (Icon or illustration)
Work History
-
UX/UI Designer @ Embold GmbH
2019 – Present
Specialties
-
UI / Visual Design
6–8 years
Education
-
Kookmin University, Korea
BFA
2012
Skills
- adobe illustrator
- adobe lightroom
- adobe photoshop
- adobe xd
- asana
- css
- github
- google analytics
- html
- invision
- less
- sketch
- sql
- trello