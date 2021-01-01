UI & Visual Designers in Fort Lauderdale, FL for hire

Alex Gilev

Miami, FL $>250k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • art direction
  • dashboard
  • enterprise software
  • enterprise ux
  • fintech
  • product design
  • saas
  • software design
  • ui
  • user experience (ux)
  • ux
  • ux design
  • ux strategy
  • web app design
  • web applications
  • web apps
Brandon Moore

Fort Lauderdale, FL

About Brandon Moore

I want to paint the world with beautiful ideas. Concept-driven Design is the spray paint I use to make them.

I admire artists like Jimi Hendrix because he was a seeker of original ideas and Brands like Converse because they’ll never go out of style. It’s that mix of originality and timeless value that makes something classic and I seek that in my own work as a Designer.

Classic: “Judged over a period of time to be of the highest quality and outstanding of its kind.”

Let’s party.

— B.

Work History

  • graphic designer @ Miami Dolphins

    2016 - 2019

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

    9+ years

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • football
  • graphic design
  • logo
  • racing
Jesse Brais

Sunrise, Florida $<50k (USD)

About Jesse Brais

Drinking coffee and making stuff. Making Coffee and drinking stuff. Making stuff about drinking coffee.

Specialties

  • Illustration

Skills

  • brand identity
  • branding
  • icon
  • illustration
  • logo
Quinn_Chen

Miami, FL

About Quinn_Chen

A visual artist and illustrator.

Specialties

  • Brand / Graphic Design

Skills

  • adobe illustrator
  • adobe photoshop
  • digital art
  • digital design
  • digital painting
  • drawing and painting
  • illustration
  • logo design
  • photography
  • procreate
