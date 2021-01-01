UI & Visual Designers in Edinburgh, United Kingdom for hire

Greg Dlubacz

Edinburgh $60-70k (USD)

Specialties

  • Mobile Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • android app design
  • bim
  • dashboard
  • design systems
  • ios
  • ios application design
  • landing page
  • material design
  • mobile
  • pos
  • product design
  • style guide
  • styleguide
  • ui
  • ux
  • web design
Stephanie Post

Edinburgh, Scotland $50-60k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    3–5 years

Skills

  • adobe xd
  • branding
  • digital design
  • figma
  • graphic design
  • interaction design
  • logo design
  • product design
  • sketch
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
  • visual design
  • visual identity design
  • web design
  • webflow
Chris Leckie

Edinburgh, Scotland

About Chris Leckie

Head of UX for Wood Mackenzie. Previously Amazon, FanDuel, and FreeAgent.

Work History

  • Head of UX @ Wood Mackenzie

    2018 – Present

Specialties

  • Leadership

    9+ years

Education

  • Abertay

    BSc(Hons) Web Design & Development

    2009

Skills

  • front-end development
  • product design
  • product management
  • strategic thinking
  • ui
  • user research
  • ux
Markus

Scotland $60-70k (USD)

Specialties

  • UI / Visual Design

    6–8 years

Skills

  • ar
  • css
  • html
  • interaction design
  • mr
  • ui
  • ux
  • vr
  • xr
