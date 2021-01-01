UI & Visual Designers in Durban, South Africa for hire
Shaun GardnerPro
Durban • $190-220k (USD)
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
9+ years
Skills
- branding
- graphic design
- product design
- ui
- ux
- web design
Thuso Mbedzi
Durban, South Africa • $<50k (USD)
About Thuso Mbedzi
Designer. Coder. Lone wolf.
Work History
-
Indepandant UX Designer @ mbedzi.com
2015 – Present
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
Education
-
National University of Sciences & Technology
BSc Computer Sciences Hons
2004
Skills
- art direction
- branding
- front-end programming
- illustration
- ui
- ux
- web design
- wireframe
Tanya Oxley
Durban, South Africa • $70-80k (USD)
About Tanya Oxley
UX/UI designer with a love for designing minimal, elegant interfaces that are easy and enjoyable to use.
Specialties
-
Mobile Design
1–2 years
Brad CuzenPro
Durban, South Africa
About Brad Cuzen
Graphic Designer & Illustrator
Specialties
-
Brand / Graphic Design
6–8 years
Skills
- brand identity
- branding
- character design
- graphic design
- iconography
- illustration
- logo
- poster design